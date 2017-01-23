Five local arts organisations funded by federal grants

LOCALLY MADE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall during their 2016 season, with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.

FIVE Northern Rivers arts organisations have benefited from the latest round of grants from Australia Council of the Arts for a total of $180,472.

The grants are part of a $5.8 million investment by The Australia Council for the Arts through its October project grant round to support 184 projects, including $3 million for 141 individuals and groups, and $2.8 million for 43 small-to-medium organisations.

The winning projects, located in the Page and Richmond federal seats, are:

Northern Rivers Performing Arts, NORPA - $68,847: Generator Research and Development Program

NORPA's Generator Program develops new theatre from regional Australia.

The project will allow to bring artists to deliver workshops and classes with artists to explore and mine new ideas and narratives to seed the new work.

After that, NORPA's creative team and artists will develop two new works in a lab environment.

The project also means to provide technical and creative support to visiting artists to engage in Generator and the community.

Jesse Blackadder - $35,000: All The Bright Days (novel)

LOCAL: Mullumbimbys Jesse Blackadder is an author and emerging screenwriter.

When 23 year old activist Bronte Walker joins Sea Shepherd's Antarctic anti-whaling protest voyage, she's hoping to create a dramatic event that will make international headlines and end Japanese whaling.

The appearance of white humpback Migaloo near the Japanese fleet is an incredible opportunity, but in the resulting tussle a Japanese whaler is killed.

Bronte - who carries distant Japanese ancestry - sets out to make an apology to the dead man's family in Japan.

In a journey that shatters all her preconceived ideas, she confronts the complexities of assigning blame - and the meaning of her own history.

All The Bright Days is a nuanced and dramatic exploration of humans and whales, hunting and haunting, memorials and poetry, guilt and responsibility

Byron Writers Festival - $30,250: Byron Writers Festival 2017

MAIN ATTRACTION: Julia Gillard at the Byron Bay Writers Festival. hot Lyn McCarthy Photo Contributed Contributed

Byron Writers Festival is Australia's largest and leading regional celebration of literature and ideas.

Each year, the event presents more than 160 sessions during Festival Week and attracts close to 70,000 individual attendances.

Tralala Blip - $30,195: New album How To Dance Voltage

Northern Rivers electronic music band Tralala Blip. Contributed

Tralala Blip is a local mixed abilities electronic ensemble which has participated in international festivals, has undertaken prestigious residencies with institutes , has presented theatre works in collaboration with Urban Theatre Projects, has presented at TEDx at the Sydney Opera House and has toured around Australia.

In 2017, the band will release their latest album. This edition will be the band's first release to receive distribution and promotion in Australia and internationally.

Clare Milledge - $16,180: Visual Arts project Strigiformes: Binocular, Binaural

Ms Milledge will conduct practice-led research in Northern NSW to create a new time-based installation to be exhibited at the Contemporary Art Museum in the Nasjonalmuseet in Oslo, in April 2017.

The Sydney-based artist grew up in the Northern Rivers.

She has been invited to create the work by curator Stina Høgkvist as a feature of Tori Wrånes' solo exhibition Runner's High.

She will work with an ornithologist and a sound artist to develop an installation incorporating performers, sound, costume and mobile sets.

She will direct the performance in Oslo and conduct additional research while there.

After the exhibition, the installation material will be used a catalyst to create a series of large-scale glass paintings and sculptures as part of a new performance installation.

New round

Applications are now open for the first round of grant funding from Australia Council for the Arts for 2017 and close on Tuesday 7 February for projects starting after 1 May 2017.