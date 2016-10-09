23°
Five health problems you didn't know your dog could have

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 9th Oct 2016 2:59 PM
Your pet can get a lot of illnesses you can get.
Your pet can get a lot of illnesses you can get.

WHEN it comes to diseases, dogs have a lot in common with humans.

Health problems we are commonly diagnosed with can often be diagnosed in dogs, and further, we can give them diseases just as they can give us diseases.

Here's a list of problems you may not have known your dog could get:

Allergies

Dogs can get allergic reactions to things in the environment, such as feathers, tree, grass and weed pollens, cigarette smoke, dust, fabrics, food ingredients and fleas. An allergy can lead to dermititis which is of course very uncomfortable for your dog. Get them to the vet for treatment advice. Symptoms include scratching, chewing, sneezing, a runny nose and shortness of breath.

Dogs can get allergic reactions to things in the environment, such as tree, grass and weed pollens.
Dogs can get allergic reactions to things in the environment, such as tree, grass and weed pollens.

Gum disease

What happens when a human never brushes their teeth? They get gum disease. What happens when a dog never gets its teeth brushed? Gum disease. Get your vet to show you how to brush your dog's teeth because it will save you and your dog from its bad breath and expensive teeth extraction operations in their later years.

Cold and flu

There's good news here. The ability to pass your human cold onto your dog is a myth. So when you're sick, don't cuddle your partner ... cuddle your dog! The same goes for the Flu. Dogs can still catch a cold, however, particularly in winter. Germs in the house can make your pet sick, but it's most common in dogs that have other health problems.

Particularly in winter dogs can catch a cold from germs around the house.
Particularly in winter dogs can catch a cold from germs around the house.

Diabetes

Diabetes is common in dogs, but it's treatable and manageable. A diabetes diagnosis means the body isn't producing enough insulin. Six to nine year old dogs are more likely to be diagnosed. If left untreated it can lead to other health issues. Symptoms include change in appetite, excessive thirst, weight loss and increased tiredness.

Dementia

Your little pooch can get dementia too. It's found in senior dogs and its the equivalent to Alzheimer's or dementia in humans. A dog with dementia becomes disoriented, may experience separation anxiety, their sleep patterns may change and they may become aggressive.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dogs, health problems, illness, pets, treatment

DOGS are more like humans than you may think. They can get many illnesses humans can, but don't worry, they're treatable.

