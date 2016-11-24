Five entertaiment gigs not to miss this week

NORPA's production Dreamland stages rehearsal at the Eureka Hall under the direction of NORPA artistic director Julian Louis.

1. Dreamland by NORPA

DREAMLAND is a dreamscape of life in regional Australia, the latest work by NORPA.

A newbie wanting to hire the hall interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting.

A crash course in local history involves multiple axes and an unexpected lesson - with another man - in the virtues of partner dancing!

Transporting us through different waves of settlement, from the traditional to hippy-dippy to tree-changers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves.

At Eureka Hall, Eureka, until December 10.

For details and bookings visit norpa.org.au.

2. Pop Crimes

Australian artist Rhyece O'Neill.

THE inaugural Pop Crimes Festival's line-up will include Sacre Shrines, Black Sun, The Delicates, Rhyece O'Neill (pictured) , Donny Love, Jim and Bob (Jimmy Willing), Jez Mead and The Golden Mile plus DJs Stevie Starz and Nick Taylor, among others.

Organiser Kali Jade said the festival would cater for rock, psychedelic, punk, alt-rock, country and blues fans.

At Billinudgel Hotel this Saturday, from 2pm. Free.

3. Frankenstein

An image from Frankenstein by the British National Theatre (2011 production) with Jonny Lee Miller as The Creature and Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein. Catherine Ashmore

A NEW play by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Directed by Danny Boyle.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, November 30, from 11am. $25.

4. The Fall

An image from the film The Fall by Tarem Singh.

THIS visually stunning and highly creative work by film maker Tarsem Singh was made as he travelled the world for other professional jobs.

It was filmed in 28 different countries over a period of four years, based on the screenplay of 1981 Bulgarian film Yo Ho Ho.

At the Nimbin Bush Theatre tomorrow Friday at 8pm. $10.

5. The Biggest Whorfehouse in Texas

The cast of Ballina Players latest production, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

BALLINA Players' latest musical production, based on the story of a house of ill repute in Texas, opens this weekend. The Chicken Ranch, the best little whorehouse in Texas, has reached the end. It has been quietly operating outside Gilbert, Texas for more than 50 years.

At the Players Theatre in Ballina until December 4, Thursdays to Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. Book at ballinaplayers.com.au or Windrose Travel, 66866566.