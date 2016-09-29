Five dogs bitten by brown snakes in just four days

Lismore vets are warning that brown snakes are on the move.

BROWN snakes are out and about on the Northern Rivers, and local vets are warning pet owners to be vigilant.

Posting on Facebook this morning, the Lismore Vet Clinic said they'd had five dogs come in with brown snake bites in just four days.

"Be aware that snakes are around at the moment," they said.

"If you see your dog playing or attacking a snake and they show any signs at all of being even slightly unwell afterwards, get them checked out.

"If the dog has killed the snake, bring the snake with you so we can identify it.

"Do not try to catch or kill the snake yourself!

"The signs of snake envenomation are very variable but usually dogs will collapse briefly before recovering and looking fairly normal.

"If untreated they will then deteriorate and usually die.

"You can almost never see the bite.

"If treated promptly over 90% of snake bite cases will survive."