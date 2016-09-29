23°
News

Five dogs bitten by brown snakes in just four days

29th Sep 2016 10:14 AM Updated: 10:15 AM
Lismore vets are warning that brown snakes are on the move.
Lismore vets are warning that brown snakes are on the move.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BROWN snakes are out and about on the Northern Rivers, and local vets are warning pet owners to be vigilant.

Posting on Facebook this morning, the Lismore Vet Clinic said they'd had five dogs come in with brown snake bites in just four days.

"Be aware that snakes are around at the moment," they said.

"If you see your dog playing or attacking a snake and they show any signs at all of being even slightly unwell afterwards, get them checked out.

"If the dog has killed the snake, bring the snake with you so we can identify it.

"Do not try to catch or kill the snake yourself!

"The signs of snake envenomation are very variable but usually dogs will collapse briefly before recovering and looking fairly normal.

"If untreated they will then deteriorate and usually die.

"You can almost never see the bite.

"If treated promptly over 90% of snake bite cases will survive."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brown snake, lismore, pet, vet

Five dogs bitten by brown snakes in just four days

Five dogs bitten by brown snakes in just four days

EXPERT TIPS: How you can ensure your pet survives a bite from a deadly brown snake.

Lismore barista named the best... in the world!

Lismore Gloria Jeans barista Justin Porrett has been named the RFG International Barista Champion.

Gloria Jeans barista named international barista champ

New mayor for Kyogle revealed after big win at council meeting

Kyogle has picked its new mayor.

Mayor elected after a 7-2 win at council

Niall Blair: Shark culling not an option

EYE IN THE SKY: Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair watching an aerial drone trial over Lighthouse Beach in Ballina.

Calls for shark culling on the North Coast have been ruled out

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend

Latest deals and offers

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

The Voodoo Review is on this weekend but you can also see him live in a solo gig next week

Circus, acrobatics and comedy by the Dandyman

LOCAL: Byron Bay artist and performer Daniel Oldaker.

LOCAL artist Daniel Oldaker trained with Phillippe Gaulier,

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

The Humans of Lismore go up on stage this weekend

BAND: The Humans of Lismore are Gruntus Christ on vocals, Fiddle Bopeep on fiddle, Mr Chowang on guitar, Killer Jules on bass and Dr Fukenstien on drums.

New comedy rock / punk band

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held address. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 Please Call Tara...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the heart of Federal town has potential to become an iconic site, adding to what already is a destination for people from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Call Tara or...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction