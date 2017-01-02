Five days early: Kody really wanted to be 2017's first baby

NEWBORN: Kody was born on New Year's Day at Lismore Base.

MEET baby Kody Piper, one of the first babies born on the Northern Rivers in 2017.

The baby boy's big entrance was a new year surprise for the Piper family, of Tullera.

Surrounded by family, Lyndell Piper gave birth to her first son on January 1 at Lismore Base Hospital, five days before his due date.

Lyndell's husband Simon rushed to the hospital from work when he heard his wife had gone into labour with contractions and back pain earlier that day.

For Simon, the back pain was a telling sign baby Kody would be born on New Year's Day because the pain was similar to what Lyndell felt before the birth of the pair's first child, Torah.

"He was the one saying, 'this is it, this is it'," Lyndell said.

"It was a lot more comfortable the second time round."

The newborn is the apple of his sister Torah's eye, with the 22-month-old doting over her tiny brother.

But it wasn't all love at first sight for Torah, the second-time mum revealed.

"She was a bit stand-offish but now it's bubby this and bubby that; she just wants to be where bubby is," Lyndell said.

While baby Kody is among the first newborns on the Northern Rivers this year, Lyndell said baby number two marked the final addition to their little family.

"For us, we are happy with two and we were just lucky to get one of each," she said.

Little Kody was the first baby of the year to be born at Lismore Base Hospital, staff at the maternity unit confirmed.

A spokeswoman from Byron Central Hospital's maternity unit said they had no new arrivals on New Year's Day.