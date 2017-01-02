34°
News

Five days early: Kody really wanted to be 2017's first baby

Claudia Jambor
| 2nd Jan 2017 1:47 PM
NEWBORN: Kody was born on New Year's Day at Lismore Base.
NEWBORN: Kody was born on New Year's Day at Lismore Base. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEET baby Kody Piper, one of the first babies born on the Northern Rivers in 2017.

The baby boy's big entrance was a new year surprise for the Piper family, of Tullera.

Surrounded by family, Lyndell Piper gave birth to her first son on January 1 at Lismore Base Hospital, five days before his due date.

Lyndell's husband Simon rushed to the hospital from work when he heard his wife had gone into labour with contractions and back pain earlier that day.

For Simon, the back pain was a telling sign baby Kody would be born on New Year's Day because the pain was similar to what Lyndell felt before the birth of the pair's first child, Torah.

"He was the one saying, 'this is it, this is it'," Lyndell said.

"It was a lot more comfortable the second time round."

The newborn is the apple of his sister Torah's eye, with the 22-month-old doting over her tiny brother.

But it wasn't all love at first sight for Torah, the second-time mum revealed.

"She was a bit stand-offish but now it's bubby this and bubby that; she just wants to be where bubby is," Lyndell said.

While baby Kody is among the first newborns on the Northern Rivers this year, Lyndell said baby number two marked the final addition to their little family.

"For us, we are happy with two and we were just lucky to get one of each," she said.

Little Kody was the first baby of the year to be born at Lismore Base Hospital, staff at the maternity unit confirmed.

A spokeswoman from Byron Central Hospital's maternity unit said they had no new arrivals on New Year's Day.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  baby family newborn new years baby new years day northern rivers

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames on old Pacific Highway

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames on old Pacific Highway

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to extinguish a roadside blaze.

It's hot... so why are our public swimming pools closed?

Enjoying Lismore Memorial Baths on hot days.

Both of Lismore's public pools are closed today

One dead as lethal drug makes ravers "not even human"

NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave.

One man was declared dead at the property

There is nobody like these two

COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their hit show Women Like Us to the Ballina RSL Club next week.

Mandy Nolan and Elen Briggs's hit comedy show is on this week

Local Partners

It's hot... so why are our public swimming pools closed?

BOTH of Lismore's public pools are closed today, even though temperatures are nudging 40 degrees.

Traffic continues its slow pace along Pacific Highway

Heavy traffic a common sight on the roads at the moment.

Update of delays through Woodburn and Macksville

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a killer of a good movie but doesn't quite hit the mark.

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

There is nobody like these two

COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their hit show Women Like Us to the Ballina RSL Club next week.

Mandy Nolan and Elen Briggs's hit comedy show is on this week

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

The Jezabels happy to leave 2016 behind

BACK: Hayley Mary, vocalist of The Jezabels, at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

The band, with three local members, had an 'annus horriblis'

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!