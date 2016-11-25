29°
News

Fishing: Now is the time to explore our rivers

25th Nov 2016 8:01 AM
RIVER OF LIFE: The cream boat on the Richmond River at Coraki about 1973, a simpler time when the river was "a thriving, vibrant living thing”.
RIVER OF LIFE: The cream boat on the Richmond River at Coraki about 1973, a simpler time when the river was "a thriving, vibrant living thing”. The Northern Star Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVEN if you're not a river angler, it's worthwhile getting out on the Richmond anywhere from Lismore to Ballina at the moment. It's almost like a journey back in time.

It's been a considerable number of years since the Richmond has been as clear, clean and full of life as it is right now and that's all thanks to exception- ally low rainfall for the past few months.

Minimal runoff means time for sediment to settle, with clearer water enabling aquatic plant and plankton growth to establish in places where it has not been able to get sufficient light, sometimes for years.

That lack of runoff means no releases of oxygen-depleted water to rob fish, shrimp, crabs, worms, barnacles and anything else with gills the opportunity to breathe.

No runoff also means no acidic reaction eating through the protective slime layer over a fish's scales or gills.

Fifty-one years ago, almost to the day, my brother and I canoed and camped from Grays Falls, Casino, to Kilgin, near Broadwater, over five days.

Even where the plentiful piggeries and dairies washed their effluent into the river, the water was a clear green.

Through the hottest parts of the first couple of days, we paddled mile after mile in the overhanging shade of the then ubiquitous weeping willows.

Another exotic species that has since replaced the willow, the South American coral tree, existed only in a few spots at Lismore and just downstream.

Wallabies, bandicoots, rabbits, foxes, water rats, goannas, water dragons, ducks, grebes, swans, moorhens, bitterns, turtles, freshwater herring, mullet, shrimps and bass ("perch") were plentiful.

I trolled one of the Flopy lures (three shillings and ninepence, jacked up to 40 cents three months later when decimal currency arrived) on a short 20lb handline behind the little canvas- skinned Canadian canoe.

The soft rubber French lure with the adjustable diving bib provided our first catch and release feast.

At times we had to stop so often to drag in another fish that big brother told me to "keep that bloody lure in" so we could cover some distance.

Somewhere near Codrington, a strong fish took the favoured dark green Flopy but the remaining orange one caught plenty, too.

The night we camped below the Glebe Bridge at Coraki, I could hardly sleep because of the river a few metres away, where abundant life was being played out in a cacophony of gurgles, boofs, flops and crashes mingled with the night calls of the plovers, mopokes, owls and bats. And the odd car clunking over the bridge.

Come to think of it, the birds on that trip may have inspired my brother, then in his second year of a UNE science degree, to become the internationally acclaimed ornithologist he was.

After a nasty storm soaked our Buckendoon camp, the southerly change dampened our spirits.

A good feed at a Woodburn cafe revived us up but big tides sapped our strength and the red paint over the canvas began to give up, meaning we had to paddle five minutes and bail out water for three, so we called Dad from a farm near Kilgin and our adventure ended.

Which is a roundabout way of saying that even a century after white settlement of the district, with its massive land clearing, total river de-snagging for the ships that were its major transport, and intensive drainage of wetlands - just 50 years ago - the Richmond River was still a thriving, vibrant living thing.

A few months without the downpours the region is famous for and we can see that there's still something kicking in the heart of the Richmond. But you don't need a degree in environmental science to know that the river these days is on life support.

If you have any curiosity about what it used to be like, now is the time to explore.

Even the "dead zone" from Woodburn to Wyrallah, that the scientists gave an "F" rating to a few years ago, is indicating it might still have a weak pulse.

Why not get out there and check it out now, and take your kids so they can have something to tell their kids.

Before the heavens open and the fatal runoff begins again.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fishing outdoor-living

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Firies face challenging conditions out of control fire

RFS crews are working on an out-of-control fire in the Tabbimoble area.

"Our thanks go to all firefighters working on this fire"

Teacher accused of child sex admits 'pinching arses'

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is standing trial on 37 child sex charges.

'Boys used to drop brown eyes to us and then jump behind the trees'

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Local Partners

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Dancers, music and food stalls at Indonesian festival

The Nimbin event is presented by non-profit Gold Coast-based Indonesian dance troupe Seharum Nusantara.

Nimbin will play host to a special Indonesian-flavoured festival

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A search for J. W. Lindt's Australian Aboriginals

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Woman’s Day claims 18-year-old crocodile huntress Bindi Irwin is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20.

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A search for J. W. Lindt's Australian Aboriginals

GALLERY: Do we have Australia's best home?

Peter and Joanna's Belongil Beach home is in the running for the finale of Foxtel's TV series I Own Australia's Best Home.

Two Northern Rivers homes are finalists in reality TV show

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!