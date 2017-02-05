Fishing giveaway lures in happy readers

FOR one loyal reader, The Northern Star's free fishing lures giveaway with every weekend copy was a pleasant surprise.

Michael Condon, 58, of Goonellabah has been reading the The Newspaper for four decades and was impressed with the quality of the lures.

"They're terrific; they're beautiful, I'm going to catch flathead with them at Red Rock, Ballina,” he said as he picked up a copy of the paper at the Goonellabah News agency on Saturday.

Agency general manager Peter Witten said the response to the free fishing lures promotion from his regular readers was great and that it even 'lured in' some new customers.

"People do love their freebies, it's been great,” Mr Witten said.

The newsagent said of all the newspaper promotions, including cook book giveaways and Anzac memorabilia, The Northern Star's free seeds and News Ltd's David Attenborough's DVD set impressed readers most.

A fishing holiday is also up for grabs as part of the promotion.

