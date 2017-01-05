That's not a rare fish! But it is delicious for dinner

Readers have told us these fish are very common

WELL, we were told and in no uncertain terms, that the Stargazer fish in yesterday's story was not all that rare.

Read original story here.

While we reported that this 'rare' fish was caught off Lennox Head by a local fisherman, many of you let us know of your own catches.

This is why it's good to have so many fishermen and women out there ready to provide their own fishing experiences.

"I've caught one of these in Shaws Bay a few years ago. They are not that rare," Shaun Hartley wrote.

"OMG SUUPER un-rare, actually pretty common on the beach," Brad Bell posted.

"Atlantic stargazer," Rick Foster said.

"Seen all the time by ocean prawn fishermen. These critters have two spikes that are venomous, not sure about being electric though. I never had a shock off these."

Many readers also told us the Stargazer was good to eat.

"Maybe the sting feels like an electric shock to some!! Beautiful white flesh!!" Stella Reakes said.

"Beautiful eating fish," Redley Tredly agreed.

"Caught one at Brunswick heads last year. Didn't think they were rare... Slow news day I s'pose," wrote Raffaelle Perversi-Burchall.

Yes, there are days it's a relief when there are no car crashes, fires, floods or storms.