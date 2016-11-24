First hospital helipad landing: How did it go?

The new helipad constructed as part of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service has performed their first transport of a patient onto the new Lismore Base Hospital helipad.

Westpac Helicopter Crew Chief, Roger Fry, said yesterday a patient was transported by helicopter from Grafton Base Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital suffering a medical condition.

"LBH medical staff, helicopter medical team and the flight crews stated that all procedures developed over the past few months prior to the arrival of the first patient to the new helipad went according to plan," Mr Fry said.

"We're all confident that the helipad will bring the quality of critical care in the region to a whole new level."