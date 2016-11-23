30°
First disabled exercise service on Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
| 23rd Nov 2016 4:43 PM
ON THE MOVE: Bethany Tyson and her son Alfie at the NeuroMoves briefing session in Lismore.
ON THE MOVE: Bethany Tyson and her son Alfie at the NeuroMoves briefing session in Lismore. Alison Paterson

BEING able to exercise independently and with dignity is a dream for Lennox Head mother of two, Bethany Tyson.

So Ms Tyson was delighted to attend a NeuroMoves briefing session on Wednesday about Lismore receiving the first regional service provided by Spinal Cord Injuries Australia in early 2017.

NeuroMoves comprises a specially tailored exercise program for people of all ages with spinal cord injuries and similar disabilities.

Kierre Williams, head of SCIA's exercise services said NeuroMoves will operate from Southern Cross University for people of all ages living all over the Northern Rivers region.

Ms Williams was extremely positive about the benefits of NeuroMoves to the community.

"Our aim is to offer a suite of exercise services for people with a neurological condition or other physical disability across Australia.,” Ms Williams said.

"Our aim is to decrease the barriers that arise for people with a disability to access quality services - from the most basic of exercises to the highly specialised and intensive options.”

Ms Williams said NeuroMoves would also benefit the family and carers of the clients using the exercise service.

"It will also improve their quality of life,” she said.

After a car accident in 2001 left Ms Tyson a T9 paraplegic, she was determined to stay fit in body and mind.

Holding her 15-month-old son Alfie, Ms Tyson said good health is a priority.

"Exercise is so important,” she said.

"It needs to be affordable and being in a wheelchair you do need the extra help and care and dignity is so important.”

For more information contact Ms Lee Clark on 6628 3409 or northernrivers@scia.org.au

Lismore Northern Star
