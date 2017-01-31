35°
First day a big one for kindies

Marc Stapelberg
| 31st Jan 2017 5:30 AM
HAPPY STUDENT: Sophie Putsey, 5, is excited for her first day of kindy at Wyrallah Public School.
HAPPY STUDENT: Sophie Putsey, 5, is excited for her first day of kindy at Wyrallah Public School.

YOUTHFUL minds will be exposed to a whole new world of structured learning this week as kindies from across the Northern Rivers walk into a classroom for the first time.

While a number of schools are set to reopen later in the week, Wyrallah Public School had its first students in and hitting the books yesterday.

"They all turned up brilliantly excited, which is fantastic," principal Lisa Fahy said.

"The first day involves more the social skills and getting to learn how to become friends, how to be friends and to understand generally that learning is a deeply pleasurable experience."

Ms Fahy said much of the pleasure of teaching Kindergarten children lay in helping them explore the wonders of the world.

"It is a small school and we are a family-oriented area," she said.

"It is helping them to understand that they are valued."

Ms Fahy said on the first day teachers found out what's important to the students and what's valuable to them.

For young student Dax Knapen, 5, it was dinosaurs and he was already keen to share his idea for a hybrid genetic mix of the triceratops and velociraptor.

Ms Fahy chose to take the K2 class this year to help oversee the New South Wales Early Action for Success program, which focuses on early literacy and numeracy.

She said the most important thing students would ever do was learn how to read and the school would share an instructional leader as part of the program with the Wardell and Cabbage Tree public schools.

"It makes their life much richer and more interesting," Ms Fahy said of literacy and numeracy.

Topics:  kindergarten school students

