First aged care report released

THE Aged Care Complaints Commissioner's first annual report has been released.

The Minister for Health and Aged Care, Sussan Ley and Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care, Ken Wyatt AM MP have congratulated Commissioner Rae Lamb on the report.

"The report shows that people - consumers, family, carers and loved ones - are speaking up when it comes to concerns about their aged care services and this is a good thing," Ms Ley said.

"The Government has been working hard to reform aged care and give consumers greater choice and control over their aged care services."

"I'm pleased to see the results demonstrate that the Commissioner and her team continue to excel," Mr Wyatt said.

"It's good to see that the overall percentage of complaints relating to aged care remains low, and a testament to the Commissioner's team that the majority of complaints are finalised in under 30 days.

"It is important that consumers and advocates have confidence in the quality and independence of the Commissioner."

Mr Wyatt said that a complaint to the Commissioner gives the provider an opportunity to improve their delivery of aged care services to consumers.

"At the end of the day, the increase in the public's engagement with the Commissioner will translate into positive outcomes for all consumers," he said.

"Together with strong professional relationships between the Department of Health and the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency, the Commissioner is making a real difference to improving the quality and confidence in aged care services.

"This is what the government's reforms are trying to achieve - better choice and better services."

The report is available online at: https://www.agedcarecomplaints.gov.au/about/annual-report/