Firies warn: Be careful to avoid 'serious snags' this long weekend

AS RESIDENTS enjoy their barbecues this warm and windy long weekend, Fire & Rescue NSW has sent out a reminder be careful and avoid any "serious snags".

Acting deputy commissioner Mark Whybro said a few simple precautions could go a long way to avoid accidents and prevent bushfires and property damage.

"While you enjoy the warmer weather and special time with family and friends, please don't be complacent as fires can and do happen," he said.

"When using the barbecue, set it up in an area that has been cleared of vegetation, on a firm, level base sheltered from the wind and away from garden sheds and fences.

"Have a supply of water close by and, if possible, a fire extinguisher as well.

"It is also really important to keep looking at your cooking and never leave cooking unattended - even for a moment."

Other tips to follow when using your barbecue include:

Service and maintain your barbecue correctly - check cylinders for rust or damage and make sure connections are clear and fit properly before lighting.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions and use the correct start up and shut down procedures. After use, make sure the gas is turned off at the cylinder.

Never put flammable liquid on a barbecue.

Check Total Fire Ban details before lighting your barbecue.

Keep children away from the barbecue.

Make sure you store lighters and matches in a secure place.

If a gas leak occurs, and it is safe to do so, shut off the cylinder immediately and allow any gas to disperse.

After use, make sure the gas is turned off at the cylinder.

Call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

Barbecue fire safety fact sheets can be downloaded from www.fire.nsw.gov.au or visit Total Fire Ban information at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au