NSW Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a bushfire in East Ballina.

A spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said two Ballina crews, a pumper and a tanker, were currently on scene.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews at the scene of a bushfire at East Ballina. Leah White

He said the bushfire was about 100m by 20m but was not threatening any structures.

They received the call shortly after 11am today.