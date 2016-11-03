Firies prepared for sizzling Saturday

A VERY high fire danger warning is likely to be in place on the Northern Rivers this weekend the Rural Fire Service say.

With temperatures of nearly 40 degrees expected this Saturday, Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service zone manager, Daniel Ainsworth said the service is well prepared.

Suspending fire permits for 24 hours may be initiated as one of the main measures to prevent bushfires at the weekend.

Mr Ainsworth warned there's to be no burning of any waste no matter how small for 24 hours while that suspension is in place.

If the warning escalates to a severe fire danger warning, Mr Ainsworth said crews will on stand by across the region.

The RFS will re-evaluate fire preparation plans later in the week as weather patterns become clearer.

In the meantime, Mr Ainsworth is urging the community to contact the RFS prior to conducting planned burn-offs as weather starts to warm up leading into the weekend.

Those planning on doing any open burns must obtain a fire permit.

Hot days are ahead of us according to the latest Bureau of Meterology forecasts with the mercury to climb into the late 20s and into the 30s on Saturday across the region.

Ballina and Evans Head are poised to be the the warmest towns on the Northern Rivers with 37 degrees the predicted top.

Lismore and Byron Bay aren't far behind with temperatures expected to hit 36 degrees.

BOM data suggests this weekend marks a very warm start to November compared to this time last year.

On November 5 last year, BOM's weather stations at Lismore reported tops of around 25 degrees - that's 11 degrees cooler than this Saturday's forecast.

The Ballina station recorded a maximum temperature at 25.2 degrees and in Byron Bay last year on November 5, a comfortable 24.5 degrees was the top.

For more information on how to fire safe your home, visit the RFS website.