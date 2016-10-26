31°
News

Out of control bushfire is only 'metres from homes'

26th Oct 2016 5:31 PM
A bush fire at Coraki.
A bush fire at Coraki. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RURAL Fire Service volunteers have been called to help NSW Fire and Rescue battle an out of control bushfire at Dibbs St, Coraki.

It is understood the fire is only metres from homes.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth, said they were sending one crew to the scene at this stage.

"We've received a call for assistance from NSW Fire and Rescue," he said.

A spokesman from NSW Fire and Rescue said they were called about 5.10pm and crews arrived to find two large areas of bushland on fire.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bushfire coraki editors picks homes metres

Out of control bushfire is only 'metres from homes'

Out of control bushfire is only 'metres from homes'

BREAKING: NSW Fire and Rescue crews have called the Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service for back up.

  • News

  • 26th Oct 2016 5:31 PM

Missing man update: Police have made a breakthrough

Aiden Delbalso

Police have located a man missing for weeks

CCTV used to track down man who stole petrol from Ballina

You can run, but you can't hide from the police

Man seen 'acting suspiciously' near Lismore school

Items seized by police.

A call from a local school has lead to an arrest

Local Partners

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Ballina Prawn Festival will not be free this year

Ballina Prawn Festival 2013. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

This year's festival will be a ticketed event

The Living End are coming to Byron Bay

The Living End

The Living End are going on the road in 2017 for a regional tour

November will be a big month for NORPA

ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.

Peter Garrett, Dreamland and the 2017 Season Launch, among others

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans who liked the first film.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

House of ill repute set to open in Ballina next month

MORE THAN A CHICKEN RANCH: Pictured are Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman, right)) with her girls (from left) Bronte Walsh, Abby McCalman, Jacinta Hunter, Emma Buckman and Iesha Williams in rehearsals for the Ballina Players' production of the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

New production of the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha ... Auction 26th...

This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a boundary on Emigrant Creek and easy access to the...

FOR AUCTION - Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 27th...

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Spacious Home - Sought After Sunrise

72 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $765,000 to...

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom + study home offers spacious living and entertaining areas in a high demand location. The home has a well-designed and...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $600,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals