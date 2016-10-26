Out of control bushfire is only 'metres from homes'

RURAL Fire Service volunteers have been called to help NSW Fire and Rescue battle an out of control bushfire at Dibbs St, Coraki.

It is understood the fire is only metres from homes.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth, said they were sending one crew to the scene at this stage.

"We've received a call for assistance from NSW Fire and Rescue," he said.

A spokesman from NSW Fire and Rescue said they were called about 5.10pm and crews arrived to find two large areas of bushland on fire.