FIREFIGHTERS have worked through the night to contain two fires in the West Coraki/Bora Ridge area.

The NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone reported the incident on their Facebook page, thanking their crews for their aid.

"A massive thanks to crews from West Coraki, Myall Creek Road, Woodburn, Wyrallah, Casino, North Casino and our Support unit!" the post read.

The two bushfires are now reported as being under control, and are still under the watchful eye of local fire crews.