Fire-fighter aims for positive impact

Alison Paterson
| 26th Jan 2017 6:26 AM
Station officer Ian Grimwood has been awarded the Australian Fire Services Medal in the 2017 Australia Day honours.
Station officer Ian Grimwood has been awarded the Australian Fire Services Medal in the 2017 Australia Day honours.

AFTER 24 years of keeping the community safe, Fire & Rescue NSW fire-fighter Ian Lindsay Grimwood has been recognised with the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM).

SO Grimwood is highly regarded as an exemplary Station Commander in the Northern Rivers Command, in serving his community, in leading, coaching and mentoring his firefighters, and in actively preserving important FRNSW history displaying distinguished service of the highest order.

Mr Grimwood, 53, who joined the FRNSW in 1992, said he was incredibly proud - and a bit taken back by the honour.

"It bowled me over, it's great surprise," he said.

"When I look at people who have received the AFSM in the past and see people doing great things in the fire brigade now, I am very humbled to receive this award."

He said he's motivated by ensuring you are doing everything you can to provide a service and keep the public safe.

"We definitely have the ability to make a direct and positive impact on people's lives and keep them safe," he said.

In 2013 SO Grimwood received the Fire & Rescue NSW Long Service and Good Conduct 1st Clasp.

Since 2002 he has been an Army Reservist.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australia day australia day 2017 australian fire services medal fire & rescue nsw ian grimwood lismore fire brigade

