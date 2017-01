A man is taken from ABRAkebabRA in Byron Bay after a fire broke out.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after suffering burns in a takeaway shop fire.

The fire broke out at ABRAkebabRA in Jonson Street, Byron Bay at 9.51am.

Three fire trucks were in attendance, and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Owner of the store, Alex, said one employee taken to hospital with second degree burns on his arms and head.

He said the fire was oil fire, ignited while cooking chips.

The fire has been extinguished.