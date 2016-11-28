Fire ban option on the cards for Northern Rivers

THE Rural Fire Service is considering suspending all fire permits in the Clarence Valley after a busy start to the bushfire danger period.

Clarence Valley RFS district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said the past two weeks had been busy for fire crews as they responded to blazes caused by lightning strikes setting fire to dry forest fuel as well as landholders burning off without a permit.

"We're considering suspending issuing fire permits, but that would unfortunately mean it would penalise the good people trying to do the right thing," he said.

"It's a step we're considering very carefully before we go down that track.

"We need community members on our side by not lighting a fire if they don't need it, and if they do, making sure they have written permission first."

The Bureau of Meteorology has recently released its outlook for the summer months, and Northern NSW is expected to face some tough bushfire conditions.

For more information visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.