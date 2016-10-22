Finishing touches to beautify Bangalow Weir

Christobel Munson and David Pont before the Bangalow Weir was repaired.

FINAL finishes on the Bangalow Weir are underway and residents are encouraged to join an upcoming beautify planting day.

The project has been funded with a NSW Environmental Trust grant and Byron Shire Council to remediate the failed Bangalow Weir.

Bangalow Parklands member Christobel Munson said the the result of the recent work is looking fantastic, but it does need a little beautification to finish it off.

Gardeners and their tools wanted

"It's all hands on the gardening tools and locals are invited to help Bangalow Parklands and staff put in about 800 plants," she said.

"There is wonderful community pride and satisfaction in helping out with this project and the results will be there for many to enjoy for years to come. It's a beautiful community location."

Please bring a gardening tool and water bottle, wear closed in shoes, water, hat and sun protection.

Byron Shire Council engineer James Flockton said the weir features a new rock ramp fishway built with expert guidance from the NSW Soil Conservation Service.

"It's been a great success with NSW DPI Fisheries officers being very supportive and happy with the outcome of the rock works," he said.

"The design provides for establishment of supportive fish habitats and allows them to travel back and forth for breeding programs."

Rocks donated

To complete the works, approximately 800 tonne of rock was donated from a local farm and 200 tonne donated from the recent highway works.

"We've used the rocks to shape stepped rock pools in the creek. Each pool provides a resting pool to allow fish to make their way up through the riffles and on wards into the creek system above the old weir pool.

"This has opened up a substantially increased area of habitat for aquatic fauna to live and breed."

Mr Flockton said the project support has been outstanding and has resulted in significant cost savings being put back into landscaping.

Plants have also been donated for the upcoming beautification morning by Rous County Council.

Event details

If you would like to help plant some plants in the creek bank, please join the Bangalow Parks Lands Group, Bangalow Landcare and Council staff on Friday, November 4, 8.30am at Bangalow Weir.