Finishing touches on special statue for Northern Rivers

HOW THIS?: Small prototype of the Bonalbo dog statue.

WAS THE tail right? Should the neck be lowered?

Fraser Ramsey and other dog triallers viewed the small sized prototype of Bonalbo's working dog statue on Monday.

Sharon Tucker, who has organised funding for the Bonalbo statue to mark the birthplace of working dog trials in Australia, said the triallers "tweaked the neck a bit and the tail a lot” until everyone was happy with it.

Artist Cathy Anderson will take the changes to Boonah in Queensland and, when ready, the statue will go to a Brisbane foundry to be cast in bronze.

Mr Ramsey was at the first working dog trial in Bonalbo.

He couldn't believe how quickly it had all come together, he said.

The official reveal will be in February 2017.

Not only does the dog statue represent the history of Bonalbo, it is hoped it will attract tourists to the area.