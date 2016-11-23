30°
Finishing touches on special statue for Northern Rivers

Susanna Freymark | 23rd Nov 2016 6:59 AM
HOW THIS?: Small prototype of the Bonalbo dog statue.
WAS THE tail right? Should the neck be lowered?

Fraser Ramsey and other dog triallers viewed the small sized prototype of Bonalbo's working dog statue on Monday.

Sharon Tucker, who has organised funding for the Bonalbo statue to mark the birthplace of working dog trials in Australia, said the triallers "tweaked the neck a bit and the tail a lot” until everyone was happy with it.

Artist Cathy Anderson will take the changes to Boonah in Queensland and, when ready, the statue will go to a Brisbane foundry to be cast in bronze.

Mr Ramsey was at the first working dog trial in Bonalbo.

He couldn't believe how quickly it had all come together, he said.

The official reveal will be in February 2017.

Not only does the dog statue represent the history of Bonalbo, it is hoped it will attract tourists to the area.

77yo man battles overnight in intensive care after assault

A GOONELLABAH man remains in intensive care after he was assaulted in a brutal, unprovoked attack.

Out of control bushfire near Pacific Highway

Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Local residents put on alert

Tasered North Coast man sues police for assault

Police were within their rights to shoot the man with a Taser, the court found.

He threatened police and was tasered at a Casino roundabout

Classes for parents-to-be return to North Coast town

Ante-natal classes are back in town after a two year absence

Men walk to prevent violence against women

MEN in Ballina Shire are being urged to take a stance to prevent violence against women by taking part in the White Ribbon Day walk in Ballina on Friday.

Help this Northern Rivers girl overcome rare illness

RARE CONDITION: Paige Humphreys (centre) with friends from St Joseph's School in Coraki and, in front, her sister Melody and brother Leyland.

Family doing everything to raise money

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Adele announces second Brisbane show

STAR: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE is an English singer-songwriter who graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in 2006.

Tickets will go out on sale in less than an hour

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Sienna Skies drop new single from 'A Darker Shade of Truth'

Sienna Skies' brand new LP A Darker Shade of Truth, will be released into the world on December 2. Photo Contributed

Sky is the limit for band's new release

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

