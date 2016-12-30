35°
Fines up to $20,000 for illegal fireworks

Claudia Jambor
| 30th Dec 2016 5:58 AM
Let the experts do the fireworks.
Let the experts do the fireworks. Fuse Pyrotechnics

IF YOU are thing of putting on your own fireworks show this New Years Eve, you might want to think again.

With over 19 years experience in the pyrotechnics industry, owner of Spectrum Fireworks Chris Corbee said it's not the brightest idea to attempt to executive your own explosive light-show.

He reiterates NSW laws prohibit the unlicensed used of fireworks with a rigorous process in place to obtain a licence.

Part of the eligibility criteria includes seeking approval from your local council as well as proving you have notified the police, fire brigades, and any other relevant agencies.

Mr Corbee has conducted firework displays for the Ballina Prawn festival among many others across the state and Queensland.

From his experience, Mr Corbee lists his main reasons why pyrotecnics should be left to the professionals.

1. The fine is bigger than you think

PUNISHMENT for setting off fireworks without a licence is more than just a slap on the wrist from police.

Law-dodging pyrotechnicians can be hit with a fine of up to $20,000 and a conviction, Mr Corbee said.

Mr Corbee said the State Government is trying to crackdown on penalises for illegal fireworks following the explosives being used in terrorism attacks such as the Boston Marathon bombings.

2. Do you know what you are lighting up?

BUSHFIRES and house infernos are among the disasters that can unfold as a result of home-lit fireworks.

The unknown quantities of explosive chemicals in those, cheap, online-purchased firecrackers combined with inadequate safety training is a recipe for tragedy, according to Mr Corbee.

"You don't know what it's going to do ... it all goes bad from there, next thing you know it's on the front page of the paper,” Mr Corbee said.

He said looking firework fails online will put off those considering an unlawful, private affair.

3. Fireworks can travel at 150km/hr

IT doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell you that fireworks are dangerous.

Mr Corbee said they can blast off at speeds of more than 150km an hour that can cause "some pretty horrific injuries”.

"If you could imagine being hit with a baseball in the head at 150km/hr, it's going to do a lot of damage.”

4. You could find yourself in an insurance bungle

SOMETHING that may not spring to mind when you think of the dangers of fireworks is the risks to your insurance policies.

Mr Corbee said if fireworks are stored at home or in your car in NSW and a fire breaks out, your car or home and contents insurance will be voided - even if the fire wasn't started by the firecrackers.

If someone was injured by a firework on your property it may mean your public liability insurance is nulled - meaning you're on your own to fork out your mate's hospital bills.

5. It's a rude shock for your neighbours and furry friends

FROM house pets, wildlife to your neighbours, Mr Corbee said setting off fireworks without sufficent notice in your neighbourhood will make you the most unpopular house on the block.

He also highlighted the loud bang noises made by fireworks could trigger mental health conditions.

"The impact on wildlife ... and even people with post-traumatic stress disorder, it can impact a lot on those guys.”

If you do want to see fireworks on New Years Eve, there are some cracking events across the Northern Rivers to welcome in 2017 with a bang.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fines fireworks hazards new years eve party safework

TWO men have charged over the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman in South Brisbane more than five years ago.

The death of local humourist Betty Fernance a loss to the community.

