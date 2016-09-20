Find bargains in region's greatest garage sale

Garage sale to be held at Jiggi Church is the first in it's 111 year history.

IT IS the biggest coordinated garage sale day on the North Coast and it's happening this Saturday, September 24.

So if you are out for a bargain and ready to spend some money, don't miss Second Hand Saturday.

The annual event will be held in the Lismore, Richmond Valley, Kyogle, Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley and Tweed local council areas.

Last year there were over 900 garage sales and this year is expected to be even bigger.

Linda Tohver from North East Waste said garage sale registrations have been coming in thick and fast with a huge range of treasures on offer from the Clarence Valley to the Tweed.

"From building materials and caravans to scooters and cars, household goods, antiques and even Elvis costumes, there will be something for everyone,” she said.

"We encourage people to shop second hand and take part in this great community event, which aims to give goods a second life and reduce landfill.”

The Jiggi Uniting Church will be holding its first garage sale in the church's long and proud 111-year history as part of Second Hand Saturday.

Heather Jeffery from the church says it will be worth making the drive out to Jiggi as there will be plenty of interesting and unusual items for sale including a church organ.

"We have 500 donated items and more coming in - things from farm sheds, furniture, bric-a-brac, homewares, good quality clothing and curiosity items,” Heather said.

"We are raising funds to restore and repaint the church, which is an important piece of local and community history.

"Second Hand Saturday is a great initiative for recycling pre-loved items to happy new owners.”

Keen bargain hunters can find Lismore garage sales listed in The Northern Rivers Echo on Thursday, September 22 and The Northern Star on Saturday, 24 September.

There will be a second 'leftovers' garage sale day on Saturday, October 1

Find the garage sales on this interactive map.

Second Hand Saturday is coordinated by North East Waste on behalf of its member councils and is funded by the NSW EPA's Waste Less Recycle More initiative.