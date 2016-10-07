30°
Final goodbye for Jodie McRae

Melissa Gulbin
| 7th Oct 2016 2:37 PM
LIVE LIFE LARGE: Pink and white balloons are released at the funeral of Jodie McRae, at St Carthage's Cathedral.
LIVE LIFE LARGE: Pink and white balloons are released at the funeral of Jodie McRae, at St Carthage's Cathedral. Melissa Gulbin

THE FUNERAL of inspirational mother and businesswoman Jodie McRae spilled out onto the lawn of St Carthages Cathedral this morning -- such was the magnetism and generosity of her life - lived large.

After a three-year public battle with a rare form of breast cancer, Jodie died on October 1.

From outside the cathedral Jodie's three now famous words could be heard repeatedly during the service:

"Live life large."

"Three truly profound words to describe the life we honour this morning."

"Three truly profound words - advice to all of us. The words of a young woman of faith."

On the cloudless Spring morning Jodie's coffin was carried to the hearse as Nickelback's power ballad 'If today was your last day' played.

Jodie's family, friends, business associates, local politicians, and healthcare workers peered skyward as pink and white balloons - the colours of the Jodie's Inspiration - were released.

Jodie's Inspiration charitable Foundation will continue and those left behind will work to achieve Jodie's dying wish -a palliative care house in Lismore.

Funeral directors requested no flowers in lieu of donations to Jodie's Inspiration.

Donate here.

jodie mcrae, jodie's inspiration

