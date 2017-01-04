Fiji hit by magnitude 7.2 quake, tsunami warning issued

AN earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck 284 kilometres off the coast of Fiji at 10.52, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The National Weather service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, said the quake occurred south of Fiji.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300km of the earthquake epicentre.''

People living on coastal areas were being warned to stay alert for any information and to follow instructions from national and local authorities.

There is no tsunami threat for Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Avinesh Jobal, chief of staff at the Fiji Times, said reporters had been getting calls from people on Fiji's west coast saying they'd felt the quake.

No reports of injuries or major damage had been reported, he said.

Staff in his office, based in Fiju's capital, Suva, had not felt the quake.

More to follow.

- NZ Herald