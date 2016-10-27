Fiery end to 160km/h pursuit from Casino to Lismore

THREE people have fled from a flaming white Commodore in South Lismore after a dramatic police pursuit this morning.

It is alleged the vehicle crashed into a roundabout on Wilson St, South Lismore and became airborne before it burst into flames.

The vehicle then continued out of control east on Casino St into the westbound lane and stopped near the intersection with Centre St at around 2.10am.

Police said the pursuit began at around 1.48am after they spotted the car near McDougall St, Casino travelling about 50km/h over the speed limit.

The vehicle then drove towards Lismore on the Bentley Rd at speeds of 160km/h.

Road spikes were placed on Bentley Rd by police that deflated two tyres on the vehicle.

Sparks were reportedly seen coming from the vehicle as it continued to drive with rubber burning and breaking away from the tyres.

The car was seized for forensic examination and Casino Detectives are investigating this matter.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the pursuit to call Casino Police Station, 6662 0099 .