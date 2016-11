Samantha Elley Full Profile Login to follow

THERE were plenty of fashion categories at the Tabulam Races on Saturday and there were plenty of entrants as well.

From juniors, to couples, to the most unusual styles, they were all there.

The heat didn't deter the crowds and there was plenty of good natured fun as people backed their favourite contenders.

Well done to everyone who participated to make the Tabulam Races, not just about the horses but fun and fashion as well.