Federal set to party like there's no tomorrow

PARTY TIME: Federal Park is preparing for their annual party today.

NOT that the citizens of Federal need an excuse to party, but the annual Federal Park Party will be held today from noon until late.

This free event for all the family this year celebrates its 15th anniversary.

There will be artisan and food stalls, henna tattoos, a busking competition, dog show, jumping castle, tug-of- war and games for the kids.

The music line-up this year is one of the best yet with Maple Duo, Two Lions, Fox Fires, Wandering Eyes along with a host of DJs.

If you still want a stall on the day turn up early and talk to Gary.

Those wanting to enter the busking should report to the stage area and register their names.

The party is held at Federal Park which is in the heart of the iconic Bryon hinterland village.

It is now a foodie destination with Doma Japanese Cafe and Moon- shine Coffee setting up.

The Federal Park Party is a free event and parking is free as well.