25°
News

Federal grant keeps NORPA telling our local stories

Javier Encalada
| 24th Oct 2016 12:30 PM
ANNOUNCEMENT: NORPA's Producer Marisa Snow, Artistic Director Julian Louis, General Manager Patrick Healy, Chair David Wolff, with Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
ANNOUNCEMENT: NORPA's Producer Marisa Snow, Artistic Director Julian Louis, General Manager Patrick Healy, Chair David Wolff, with Member for Page Kevin Hogan. Peter Weekes

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE future of NORPA's Generator program has been secured after being confirmed as the recipient of a grant of almost $400,000 in two years from the Federal Government.

The Generator Program allows Northern Rivers Performing Arts to develop local stories such as Railway Wonderland, produced for the second time last year, and the upcoming Dreamland, which will be performed at the Eureka Hall next month.

Page MP Kevin Hogan confirmed the announcement today, as part of the new Catalyst Program.

Catalyst is the Federal Government's new funding program for the arts.

It will invest $12 million each year in innovative projects and initiatives from arts and cultural organisations.

Mr Hogan said the initiative is part of the Department of Communication and the Arts, headed by minister Mitch Fifield.

He said he became concerned for the future of local arts after NORPA was unsuccessful in securing grants from the Australia Council earlier this year.

"The minister had been here and met Julian (Louis, NORPA's Artistic Director) and Patrick (Healy, NORPA's General Manager) a few months ago, he loves Lismore, and he has been here a number of times as a minister," he said.

"I went and saw him when I knew that Julian and Patrick had missed out on the money from the Australia Council, and said 'you've been (in Lismore), you know the work they do, I know this is an independent process but they are very worthy for giving a regional voice to the performing arts."

"We know and I know the great work that NORPA does for our community. Lismore is becoming a centre of excellence in the arts and NORPA is part of that fabric. I wan that work to continue and support them as much as I can."

Artistic Director Julian Louis said the positive effect of the grant will benefit the community beyond just NORPA.

"It provides us with resources to continue making original work, which means jobs: two key roles that then allow us to develop and create works that are inspired by this region, than then also employ local artists across a range of artforms: sound designers, visual designers, costume designers, as well as actors and performers," he said.

"The ripple effect is very exciting for us, but also it allows us to maintain a regional perspective in our cultural landscape," Mr Louis said.

  • NORPA has invited the community to its Season 2017 launch to be held at Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday, November 10 from 6pm. Free event.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  catalyst kevin hogan norpa

WATCH: Byron beaches deserted after shark attack

WATCH: Byron beaches deserted after shark attack

AN investigation into this morning’s shark attack has been announced by the Department of Primary Industries.

LETTER: Tasteless attack on MP with shark comments

Catherine Cusack. Photo The Northern Star Archives

Politicians get the teeth out as shark comments infest parliament

Restored vehicles tell vintage tales

RESTORING STORIES: From left, Mick and Angela Mellows, of Cabarita, and Klassic Kustoms owner, Jason Parkes with the Mellows' wedding gift from Angela's late father.

Restoration is a labour of love

Emergency vehicle damaged by flying rock

An ambulance was damaged on the Tweed over the weekend.

Police are appealing for information after an ambulance was damaged

Local Partners

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

VISITORS to Alstonville High School next week will do a double-take when the curtains rise on the musical Grease.

Finishing touches to beautify Bangalow Weir

Christobel Munson and David Pont before the Bangalow Weir was repaired.

Final finishes on the Bangalow Weir are underway

The Superjesus: Back with Love and Violence

DOWN AGAIN: The Superjesus are Paul Berryman on drums, Sarah McLeod on lead vocals and Stuart Rudd on bass guitar.

The Superjesus are back after 13 years

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Federal grant keeps NORPA telling our local stories

Federal grant keeps NORPA telling our local stories

THE local arts company has received a grant of almost $400,00 over two years by the Federal Government

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Thursday 27th October 1.00 - 1.30pm and Saturday 29th October 9.00 ... $549,000 to...

Open: Thursday 27th October 1.00 - 1.30pm and Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open: Saturday 22nd October 3.00 - 3.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

Friday 11.00 - 11.30am One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track