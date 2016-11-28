29°
News

Federal Coalition decides on rate for "backpacker tax"

28th Nov 2016 9:39 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE federal Coalition has agreed on a rate of 15 per cent for the new "backpacker tax" instead of the previously touted 19 per cent.

The decision ends the uncertainty in time before parliament finishes sitting at the end of the week.

Nationals MP Andrew Broad reportedly broke ranks and called for the compromise rate of 19 per cent to be lowered to 15 per cent. 

The ABC is reporting an amount of discontent is brewing inside the National Party over Mr Broad's actions, with the majority preferring to keep pushing for a 19 per cent rate. 

 

Read the full story at ABC News Online

Topics:  andrew broad backpackers backpacker tax coalition national party taxes

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients to face court

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients to face court

A LOCAL gynaecologist accused of sexual assaulting his patients will appear in court on Monday.

12mm of rain for Northern Rivers town that really needed it

Brothers Charity Cricket event. Photo Christopher Chan/The Observer

Nice dose of rainfall to one section of the Northern Rivers

Survey of festival-goers reveals condom failures

Music with a side of STDs and unwanted pregnancies?

Fire ban option on the cards for Northern Rivers

Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

RFS consider suspending all fire permits in Clarence Valley

Local Partners

Man struck by aircraft propeller flown to hospital

A MAN has ended up in hospital after being struck by an aircraft propeller.

Man rescued from North Coast beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyagarah Beach on Sunday to rescue a 65-year-old man.

Man rescued from sand dunes by Westpac Helicopter

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: Maurie the tool man at the Bangalow markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

The Listies promise to ruin Xmas

The Listies are Matt Kelly and Richard Higgins, a duo who make and perform comedy for â€˜kidultsâ€™ (kids and their adults).

We asked them for their list for Santa...

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

At 67 a veteran is still committed to music and social justice

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

The Ultimate Lifestyle In The Byron Bay Hinterland

495 Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek 2479

House 5 2 3 $1,850,000

This unique home, a piece of art in itself, is crafted from local blue basalt rock from the caldera of Mt Warning, designed by a master architect and built by a...

Iconic Beauty

752 Bangalow Road, Talofa 2481

House 4 2 2 POA - Contact...

“Graciosa” is gracefully set high on the hill overlooking the quaint town of Bangalow to the West and rolling, lush hills to the North, East and South. The iconic...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

OPEN: FRIDAY 25TH NOVEMBER 11.00 - 11.30AM One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

OPEN: FRIDAY 25TH NOVEMBER 1.00 - 1.30PM Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!