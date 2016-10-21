Feathers fly as owners get clucky over show poultry

DEEP CONNECTION: Lismore Poultry Club chairman Jeff Thompson with one of his award winning birds.

THE North Coast National got off to a flying start yesterday morning as the winning birds of the North Coast Poultry Show were decided.

With prizes up to the value of $1000 available thanks to sponsors Far North Coast All Game Club and the Lismore Poultry Club, more than 40 participants were all hoping that their bird would come out top of the pecking order.

Chairman of the Poultry Pavilion Jeff Thompson's birds have been named champion soft-feather breeding pair and he says that he can pick a winner from as young as four months.

"I can usually pick them out when their about four months old, you'll always see that one that will take your eye,” Mr Thompson said.

The competition has been running more than 100 years but this year has seen a drop in participation, so Mr Thompson has been encouraging juniors to get involved.

"We're at the stage where we're trying to get juniors involved, we've got a couple of schools involved and this year we've had an arts and craft category for kids,” he said.

Judge Wayne Patterson has seen his fair share of poultry and thanks to the quality of Lismore's birds, is happy he made the trip down from Queensland.

"Quite impressed with the quality,” Mr Patterson said.

He claims that it is unusual to see birds in such good condition at this time of year because of the damage that poultry cause each other during breeding season.

"The males knock around the females a lot during breeding season,” he said.

North Coast National visitors can check out the winners at the Poultry Pavilion, and the winner of the children's' chook art competition will be announced at 2pm tomorrow.

New things at the 2016 show

Viking village and battles

Free face painting

Free mechanical bull

Thread fashion show with MC Mandy Nolan

HCF Health and Lifestyle Pavilion

Songwriters stage and musical talent

Bubble soccer

Lismore Pipe Band

Cassettes Flash Mob

Barrell racing, followed by the rodeo