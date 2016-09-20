Fears popular North Coast school could be closed down

THERE are fears the biggest primary school in the Byron hinterland, Coorabell, could be set for closure.

It is understood the Department of Education has put limits on the kindy intake for 2017 and may prevent out of area enrolments in Years 1 to 6.

Over the past month, Coorabell has been running its orientation program for kindies next year and this has generated a lot of interest, including up to eight families who already have children at the school.

But on Monday, all enrolments from out of zone students, including applications from the eight families who already have children attending the school, were rejected

Only one kindy applicant was accepted.

The school is a popular choice for many parents and currently has around 140 pupils.

The school's potential closure, or at least the limitations on enrolments for 2017, appear designed to bolster numbers at nearby schools such as Eureka and Goonengerry, which have been struggling for enrolments over the past few years.

Coorabell P&C president Di Robertson said she had been inundated with calls from confused parents, who wanted to send their children to the school because it has such a good reputation.

"We have a right to select the school that is best for our children. Parents in the hinterland choose Coorabell because of its educational excellence and its central location to many regional villages," she said.

"Suddenly enforcing an 'out of zone' policy just doesn't make sense and rejecting families who are already contributing to the school in a significant way sets off alarm bells for the P&C.

"Is the department trying to close down our school by stealth?"

The parents of the P&C are coordinating urgent meetings to discuss the implications of the threat to the school.

A comment will be sought from the Department of Education.