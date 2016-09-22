Fears brazen wild dogs will attack kids after alpaca deaths

Alpacas on a property at Wadeville, near Kyogle, were killed by wild dogs.

WILD dogs have killed a number of alpacas at a woman's property in Wadeville, near Kyogle, and now she's worried the brazen dogs will soon start targeting nearby school children.

Annie Garft, from Annie's Garden Cafe on Kyogle Rd, said six of her eight alpacas were maimed on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

"Alpacas are a herd animal and they stick together, but the dogs had actually separated them," she said.

"I had a neighbour's dog here, he started barking some time early in the morning and I just told him to be quiet.

"I couldn't see anything at first the next morning, but then I came across two of the wild dogs on my property.

"One of them had blood all down her neck.

"I said to her, 'what have you been up to?'."

Ms Garft found one of the alpacas already dead in a nearby paddock.

Five others had been madly mutilated, with chunks torn from their bodies and necks. They all had to be put down.

Two baby alpacas managed to escape the carnage and have since returned home, scared but alive.

"It was horrendous," Ms Garft said.

"The thing is, I'm next to the school (Barkers Vale Primary).

"A woman who lives nearby was walking with her baby in a pram and she was confronted by a wild dog.

"My little miniature horse was killed a while ago. This problem is definitely getting worse ... it's a real worry.

"The dogs are coming around in the day time now; they are pretty brazen and cunning.

"I think there are serious consequences to consider here, especially with small children around."

Ms Garft said dog owners needed to be responsible for their pets.

She also urged all landowners to get involved with baiting programs and said she hoped the council and rangers would take the wild dog problem seriously.

"I got involved with a baiting program, but around here a lot of people don't like baiting, shooting or trapping," she said.

"It's very controversial.

"What I'm saying is that people need to be aware, and people need to look after these dogs.

"These wild dogs were obviously pets at one stage."

