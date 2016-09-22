25°
News

Father John Casey faces retrial over child sex abuse charges

Melissa Gulbin
| 22nd Sep 2016 7:39 AM
IN COURT: Former priest John Patrick Casey.
IN COURT: Former priest John Patrick Casey. Leah White

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER an emotionally-charged 4-week trial which left a jury in deadlock, Catholic Priest Father John Casey will again face trial over the alleged sexual abuse of three boys nearly 30 years ago.

ON August 12, Lismore Diocese Catholic Priest, John Patrick Casey, was found not guilty of 16 charges, but the jury could not make a decision on the remaining 11 counts relating to child sex offences.

Yesterday at Lismore District Court, 14 charges for retrial were listed, including three charges of homosexual intercourse with a male between the ages of 10 and 18 years and three charge with a male under the age of 10 years. There are also five charge of indecent assault with a person under 16 as well as a three charges of sexual assault with a person under 16.

This matter is listed for mention on September 30 at the District Court at Sydney Downing Centre.

Father John Casey's bail is to continue and he is excused from attending on the next mention.

The Crown estimates the retrial will take two weeks. Father Casey's defence team estimates it will take four weeks. The matter has been transferred to Sydney.

As with the original trial, there is a suppression order on the names of the complainants. This time, the name of the Crown's tendency witness will also be suppressed.

In the original trial, Father Casey was represented by high-profile barrister Charles Waterstreet.

Over the four week trial the jury heard evidence of three victims, including two brothers, who were all under the age of 16 when they said the sexual assaults and rapes occurred in the 1980s.

In the original trial Mr Waterstreet defended the sexual abuse allegations of one of the brothers as the 'reconstruction of tortured memories'.

The defence maintained that the alleged escalating incidents of sexual abuse which included fondling, oral and anal sex against one of the boys in 1985 were actually the reconstructions of the heinous abuse he experienced from his own brother who was eight years older.

In the original case Casey has pleaded not guilty to all 27 charges relating to 18 individual alleged events, which included sexual assault act of indecency on a person under 16 years of age and homosexual intercourse with a male under 10.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  john casey, priest, sex abuse charges, trial

'Pot' plant decorations land local in court

'Pot' plant decorations land local in court

A WARNING to be aware of what's growing on your verandah.

Which iconic beaches will see shark drones trialled first?

Drones are part of the NSW government's shark management strategy.

Drone trials set to launch at a number of North Coast locations

The new app to enjoy reading local news even more

The Northern Star has launched a brand new app

Father John Casey faces retrial over child sex abuse charges

IN COURT: Former priest John Patrick Casey.

Catholic Priest Father John Casey will again face trial

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

Heavyweight talent at the Sydney Comedy Festival

FUNNY MAN: Dave Williams captains the comedy showcase cruising into our region from Sydney.

Sydney Comedy Festival is coming to Lismore and Byron Bay

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

Cheap Fakes is a band that is the real deal

Cheap Fakes will play at the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Cheap Fakes will be playing in Byron Bay this Friday

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Chris Wainhouse set for hilarious Big Gig

VISITING: Australian comedian Chris Wainhouse.

At the Ballina RSL Club

Barry Morgan will get us Spaced Out

FROM ADELAIDE: Barry Morgan is an electronic organ salesman from South Australia portrayed by Stephen Teakle.

Barry will play all the cosmic hits from Star Wars to Space Invaders

Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $760,000

We are very excited to present to the market an opportunity to purchase an easy care property within a brief stroll of the vibrant village of Bangalow. Situated...

The Perfect Byron Bay Location

5/124 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 1 1 1 $595,000 to...

This architecturally designed and quality built apartment is directly opposite Clarkes Beach, minutes to the boardwalk that takes you to the Pass, Watgeos and...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

Premium Rural Position

81 Lofts Road, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction this...

Perfectly positioned at the end of a prestigious cul-de-sac is this semi-rural sanctuary and only 13kms to Byron, 11kms to Bangalow and easy access to the Pacific...

Grand Old Dame

8 Paperbark Place, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction this...

Positioned in a desirable cul-de-sac on a north facing block sits this beautiful old Queenslander just ripe for the passionate renovator. * Four large bedrooms...

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build ... $549,000 to...

Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an exclusive...

A Simply Irresistable - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

127 Acres and Views at Bangalow&#39;s door step

47a Cedarvale Road, Bangalow 2479

Residential Land This beautiful farm is located minutes away from the heart of Bangalow ... $1,958,000 to...

This beautiful farm is located minutes away from the heart of Bangalow and only a short drive into Byron Bay. There are many possibilities for this premium...

Auction This Saturday! Great Investment Close to Shops and Beach

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $680,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment