27°
News

Farmers' federation call for fairer position on backpacker tax

22nd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Farms will see a reduction in backpackers working there, unless a fair rate is sorted out, according to the NFF.
Farms will see a reduction in backpackers working there, unless a fair rate is sorted out, according to the NFF.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNTERPRODUCTIVE and damaging is what the National Farmers' Federation has called the backpacker tax as it files its submission to the senate inquiry.

Announced in the 2015 Federal Budget, the backpacker tax will tax all working holiday makers at 32.5% unless a reduced rate is supported by the Parliament.　

Legislation passed through the House of Representatives last week would implement 19% tax rate as well as other measures including an increase in the eligible age of working holiday makers to 35.　

NFF Chief Executive Tony Mahar, said while the overall package before the senate was not perfect, it was a significant win that would deliver an extra $2000 to the average backpacker's pocket.

"At the rate of 19% Australian wages are competitive with New Zealand and Canada and we can start to reconnect with working holiday makers, to once again promote rural and regional Australia as a worthwhile experience,” Mr Mahar said.　

"Farmers can't delay the seasons and planting decisions are being made now. It is unfair to thousands of Australian farmers to put their annual crop at risk.”　

Mr Mahar said last week's disappointing political display, including the Australian Labor Party undermining the compromise package by attacking the NFF, was saddening to say the least.　

"As a major political party, it is incumbent on Labor to make its position clear,” he said.　

"Until now, the only position Labor has ever taken on the backpacker tax was to support a tax rate of 32.5%. 　

"This tax, and the long delay in finding an alternative way forward, has inflicted unnecessary damage on the agriculture sector and our competitiveness in global markets. 　

"This can't continue. We call on the Parliament to support Australian farmers by ensuring that legislation to restore certainty and fairness to the farm community is passed without any further delay.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  backpacker tax national farmers' federation

10 years on: 'My whole life fell apart'

10 years on: 'My whole life fell apart'

TODAY marks 10 years since four local boys were killed in a tragic car crash. Their families share their heartbreak, grief, loss and anger.

Walk for human rights and refugees

AAP

Lismore will host a walk for refugees and human rights Saturday

Water main replacement means road closures

The area that will be affected by the water main replacement this weekend.

There will be a temporary road closure as a water main gets replaced

Loss of Mitch hit like a 'physical force'

Mitchell Eveleigh, who died in the 2006 crash on Broken Head Road. Southern Cross LADS.

The early morning hours after the accident were a "living hell”

Local Partners

Finishing touches to beautify Bangalow Weir

FINAL finishes on the Bangalow Weir are underway and residents are encouraged to join an upcoming beautify planting day.

Quality vealers and weaners with mixture of meatwork cows

Glenn Weir

300 cattle were sold at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Beth Hart will set the stage on fire

ON FIRE: Beth Hart, coming to Bluesfest 2017.

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart

Emily's portrait of a landscape

ART SHOW: Emily Imeson's Portraits of Landscapes opens tonight. The young artist has been awarded an Arts NSW scholarship.

Artist Emily Imeson is turning the landscape art world on its head

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington may have only welcomed her son Caleb into the world on October 5 but she is already thinking about having another child.

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Beth Hart will set the stage on fire

ON FIRE: Beth Hart, coming to Bluesfest 2017.

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Picking on the great music

COUNTRY BLUES: The Wilson Pickers - Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Andrew Morris.

Wilson Pickers launch new album, You Can't Catch Fish From a Train

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious Home With Pool &amp; Ocean Views

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $825,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block with a pool AND magnificent north east...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market