29°
News

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Javier Encalada
| 25th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.
Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner. Cybele Malinowski

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL musician Bernard Fanning will start the recording sessions for his upcoming album Brutal Dawn today.

The former Powderfinger frontman will get the work started at his Tyagarah recording studio, La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave) with iconic local producer Nick Didia.

"We are going in tomorrow (Friday), to start the session to finish it," he said.

"Next week and the week after we will be in the studio doing the bulk of it, recording the rest of the new songs that I have written."

"We are hoping to wrap it up before Christmas."

The album, which will be the second part of his latest release, Civil Dusk, is expected to be launched in the first half of 2017.

"Musically, the albums will be connected because they will have most of the same people playing on it," Fanning said.

"My band, the Black Fins, will be coming in and we'll just piece together. It's an exciting and terrifying prospect we have ahead."

Fanning confirmed the news after returning from Sydney yesterday, after winning his fifth solo ARIA award for Best Adult Contemporary Album for Civil Dusk.

"It wasn't a crazy night, its was late but fairly restrained," he said.

"It was a lot more fun that I anticipated because we were part of the Crowded House homage. Neil Finn is one of my favourite songwriters ever. In the last 60 years of contemporary music that guy has written some of the best songs

"We were slightly petrified about playing their song in front of them, butthey made Missy (Higgins) and us part of their celebration and that was great."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  album aria bernard fanning brutal dawn byron bay

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Firefighters tested as attempts to contain bushfire continue

RFS crews are working on an out-of-control fire in the Tabbimoble area.

"Our thanks go to all firefighters working on this fire"

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Local Partners

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Dancers, music and food stalls at Indonesian festival

The Nimbin event is presented by non-profit Gold Coast-based Indonesian dance troupe Seharum Nusantara.

Nimbin will play host to a special Indonesian-flavoured festival

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A search for J. W. Lindt's Australian Aboriginals

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

LOCAL musician Bernard Fanning will start the recording sessions for his upcoming album Brutal Dawn today.

Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A search for J. W. Lindt's Australian Aboriginals

GALLERY: Do we have Australia's best home?

Peter and Joanna's Belongil Beach home is in the running for the finale of Foxtel's TV series I Own Australia's Best Home.

Two Northern Rivers homes are finalists in reality TV show

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

Cabaret gets cheekier in Brunswick Heads

SHOWTIME: Club Swizzle is a cabaret show set around a bar.

Tomorrow and Saturday at the Picture House

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!