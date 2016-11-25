Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

LOCAL musician Bernard Fanning will start the recording sessions for his upcoming album Brutal Dawn today.

The former Powderfinger frontman will get the work started at his Tyagarah recording studio, La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave) with iconic local producer Nick Didia.

"We are going in tomorrow (Friday), to start the session to finish it," he said.

"Next week and the week after we will be in the studio doing the bulk of it, recording the rest of the new songs that I have written."

"We are hoping to wrap it up before Christmas."

The album, which will be the second part of his latest release, Civil Dusk, is expected to be launched in the first half of 2017.

"Musically, the albums will be connected because they will have most of the same people playing on it," Fanning said.

"My band, the Black Fins, will be coming in and we'll just piece together. It's an exciting and terrifying prospect we have ahead."

Fanning confirmed the news after returning from Sydney yesterday, after winning his fifth solo ARIA award for Best Adult Contemporary Album for Civil Dusk.

"It wasn't a crazy night, its was late but fairly restrained," he said.

"It was a lot more fun that I anticipated because we were part of the Crowded House homage. Neil Finn is one of my favourite songwriters ever. In the last 60 years of contemporary music that guy has written some of the best songs

"We were slightly petrified about playing their song in front of them, butthey made Missy (Higgins) and us part of their celebration and that was great."