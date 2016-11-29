Family's shock after death of their 'free spirit' dad

FOREVER AT SEA: Damian Williams died suddenly on his catamaran at Mobbs Bay earlier this month.

A MUCH-loved Ballina father and boatie will be farewelled today after dying suddenly on his catamaran earlier this month.

Damian Williams, 48, died his catamaran, where he was living in the final years of his life, moored at Mobbs Bay, South Ballina on November 14.

His daughter, Iesha Williams spoke on behalf of the family to honour her late father, who was well-known particularly within the Byron Bay community.

Ms Williams said it was determined her father died on the boat from a heart condition unknown to him or his family prior to his death.

The 22-year-old described her dad as "a loud, opinionated, free spirit" who always loved the beach.

Damian Williams with his kids Iesha and Jed Williams and Finn Kliemt, who is getting a kiss from his mum Jo. Contributed

She said the family is taking solace in that fact that Mr Williams be forever on the ocean.

"If he had to choose how he went, it'd be on the ocean," Ms Williams said.

"It's such a shock to us, we're going to miss him."

Ms Williams said her father provided her and her three brothers, Tom Weichselbaum, 14, Jed Williams, 16, and Finn Kliemt, 5, unforgettable experiences from taking them out on his catamaran to passing n his extensive knowledge about nature.

Damian Williams,48, died of a heart condition unknown to his family, his daughter Iesha Williams said. Contributed

In his four kids, Ms Williams said her father "made us selfless not selfish" by instilling in them values of humility and understanding.

Mr Williams' children have lived apart for most of their lives but recently reconnected before their father died.

Ms Williams said reuniting with her siblings was "like the universe told us we are going to need each other soon."

Friends and family are invited to attend Mr Williams' funeral service today at the Richmond Room, Ballina at 2pm.