28°
News

Family buys $6.2m holiday home on Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 22nd Nov 2016 12:53 PM
Inside the multi-million dollar holiday home.
Inside the multi-million dollar holiday home. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUCTIONS at Byron Bay saw plenty of action recently, when record sales were made in both the private and commercial areas.

The hammer came down on the price of $6.2m for a three bedroom, three bathroom house at 158 Lighthouse Road and McGrath agent Ian Daniels said it was a hard fought battle.

"There were 10 registered bidders on the mortgagee sale,” he said.

Multi-million dollar views on Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay.
Multi-million dollar views on Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay. Contributed

"Five of those bidders got up to the $4.7m range and as it neared the end there were three bidders over $6m.”

Mr Daniels said the winning bidder was a family from Melbourne who had bought the property as a holiday house.

"It's all about the view and the fact you can do the lighthouse walk, then walk into town,” he said.

"It's so centrally located and the city of Byron lights up at night.”

The property last sold in 1998 for $1.2m.

The location of the multi-million dollar holiday home.
The location of the multi-million dollar holiday home. Contributed

Mr Daniels said it is the highest price for a private property this year in Byron.

"I made a sale about a month and ahalf ago at 134 Lighthouse Road for $5.6m,” he said.

"The market is also very busy as every house we sell is on or before auction in the Byron and Suffolk area.”

It's not only private houses that are getting the good prices in Byron Bay with LJ Hooker closing on a $4.725m sale at 58-58a Jonson Street.

High sale for a commercial property at over $4.7m.
High sale for a commercial property at over $4.7m. Contributed

"It's one building with three shops which is very rare in Byron as most have been strata titled and sell individually,” agent Liam Annesley said.

The building houses the businesses Cafe Byron and retail giant Patagonia, along with a pop up art shop.

Retail shop Patagonia leases a shop in the commercial property.
Retail shop Patagonia leases a shop in the commercial property. Contributed

"The building is the old Byron Bay RSL site,” Mr Annesley said.

"You will often find single shops go for $1.5m with a 5% return, so this is very rare.”

Mr Annesley said interest in the property at the auction was strong between registered bidders.

Inside Café Byron, which leases one of the shops in the commercial property.
Inside Café Byron, which leases one of the shops in the commercial property. Contributed

"They were jumping up in large increments,” he said.

"It was quite the battle for half an hour.

"Commercial properties are very undersupplied in Byron Bay so demand is quite strong.”

Mr Annesley said because of the high buyer activity, vendors were getting above market prices.

Lismore Northern Star
South Ballina bushfire still smouldering underground

South Ballina bushfire still smouldering underground

RURAL Fire Service crews are now battling an unseen threat under the fire ground.

Shark net tester was in water when shark was spotted

Shark meshing nets

Shark netting was in the water when shark was sighted on the weekend

Name released of man who allegedly stabbed son

Man charged with murder after stabbing death at North Lismore.

61-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing son named

Police call for vigilance as Schoolies flood our roads

Increased number of P-Plate drivers on our roads

Local Partners

Plenty to do at Christmas in Richmond Valley

SANTA has delivered an early present to Evans Head with a new Christmas tree delivered and ready for decorating with ornaments and lights.

Want to be a part of Lismore's new gallery?

TAKING SHAPE: Works take place on the new regional gallery site near the conservatorium in Lismore.

Calling all artists and cafe owners: New gallery wants you

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Adele announces second Brisbane show

STAR: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE is an English singer-songwriter who graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in 2006.

Tickets will go out on sale in less than an hour

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew "the second she saw" Jess Origliasso again that she was in love with her.

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is congratulated by his fellow contestants and judges.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $82,500

This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $82,500

This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near new...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $82,500

This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure 39.80m2 Storage Shed

Unit 11/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 39.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $85,000

This 39.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $87,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

AWARD WINNING RENOVATED HOME IN PRIME ELEVATED POSITION

8 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,400,000 to...

This spacious home with an award-winning renovation is situated on an elevated level and north facing block in central Byron Bay. With a commercial zoning this...

3000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!