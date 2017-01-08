29°
Fairy stories and quantum physics collide to produce absorbing art

8th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
AN exhibition called Becoming, by Uki artist Susan Kinneally, was opened with great enthusiasm last month and is now on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

"The kind of work that I like to do is the sort that totally absorbs me,” the former Melbourne high school art teacher said.

"I live in another world when I'm making art, and it's hard to get out of that delicious space - it's a joyous place to be.

"I love intricate detail and line and enjoy using watercolour, which is a wonderful medium, transparent and sensitive.

"In my work I've merged fantasy and fairy stories with sci-fi and wild theories of quantum physics.

"In this world, parallel universes are colliding, slowly, and the kingdoms of flora and fauna are melding. The work evolved into my own botanical world.”

Kinneally and her husband David arrived on the Northern Rivers in mid-2013.

Since then she has been inspired by the animals and floral forms of the area - which led to the creation of this series of images as well as other creative pursuits such as life drawing, sculpture and ceramics.

The exhibition is on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery until February 26.

All work on exhibition is for sale, although half has already sold.

