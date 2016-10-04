Fairy bread in hot demand: Aussie treat hits the world stage

HOT OFF the internet is the news that fairy bread is making it big in countries other than Australia.

Yes, that beloved staple of children's' birthday parties has - thanks to the dubious wonders of the photo-sharing app Instagram - gone completely viral.

Now, I don't know about you, but I used to love everything that my mum served up at my annual bash. Truth be told, I would still wolf down fairy bread, "little boys" (the oddly disturbing nickname for cocktail frankfurts), lamingtons and miniature sausage rolls. And lolly bags containing enough sugar to put the average kid into a diabetic coma. All of this was washed down with way too much red cordial because, as every Australian child of the 1960s knew, red anything tastes best.

How or why fairy bread has suddenly become an overnight sensation in Europe and the Americas is anyone's business. I guess it's through the aforementioned Instagram that has rendered it almost impossible for anyone under the age of 50 to eat food without first photographing it and sharing it with their followers.

It's not the only puzzling food trend but possibly one of the least offensive. Another widely touted product that has seen the dawn of a new era is Spam; it's now being served in uber-trendy restaurants, food trucks and pop-up eateries in the Big Apple, of all places. I suppose I shouldn't turn my nose up at the world's most famous mystery meat when I am prepared to eat a cocktail frank, but according to Wikipedia, Spam grease was used to lubricate weapons in WWII. And forgive me for saying it but anyone who is prepared to spend US$50 for a fried Spam sandwich, even if it is served nicely skewered by a toothpick, is barking mad.

I've struggled with many recent innovations, not the least of which is any food served on or in a "repurposed" item.

Drinks in jars were always weird; I prefer to drink from glasses that don't even have a bead on the edge, let alone a whole fat-glass-with-a thread thing (stems from a nasty set of mugs an aspiring potter mate gave me in the 1970s). And now you can buy beverage jars with handles which I'm guessing means they were never jars in the first place.

And food served on a board instead of a plate? Sheer lunacy. The whole idea of a plate is that it hopefully contains the food on it; anything served on a surface bereft of raised edges is food that is going to end up in your lap. Especially sausages.

And now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to the shop to buy my first loaf of fluffy white bread in probably 20 years. And some hundreds and thousands. Yum.