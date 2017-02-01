Fair Trading warn of dodgy removalist company

NSW Fair Trading has issued a public warning to consumers not to deal with removalist company Extra Mile Movers.

Since January 2016, Fair Trading has received 70 complaints about Extra Mile Movers, a spokesperson from the Department said.

This included 12 complaints in December 2016 alone, meaning the company has been included in Fair Trading's latest Complaints Register.

The business, which is based in the Sydney suburb of Chipping Norton, advertises online as a provider of local and interstate relocation services.

"Fair Trading has received a steady stream of complaints against Extra Mile Movers about the slow, partial or non-supply of removalist services; property damage or loss; and demands for additional payment over and above the contracted price," NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rod Stowe said.

"There is also an alleged failure on the part of the trader to provide adequate redress for the complainants, leading to referrals to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal," Mr Stowe said.

NSW Fair Trading is continuing its investigations into Extra Mile Movers, with a view to taking action against the company for alleged breaches of Australian Consumer Law.

When selecting a removalist, consumers should take the time to research their options thoroughly; read customer reviews on independent web sites; or ask for recommendations from family and friends.

"Consumers should not be afraid to ask for the total cost of the move and exactly what is included in the service," Mr Stowe said.

"They should accurately describe the items to be moved, and let the removalist know of any special site considerations," he said.

"Always ask for a written, itemised quote; read the terms and conditions of any contract; and be wary of pre-payment demands. It is also worthwhile arranging insurance against your valuable goods in case of damage or loss."

For more tips on hiring a reputable removalist, visit www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au.