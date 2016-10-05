26°
News

Extra time to get your Dolphin Awards nominations in

Javier Encalada
| 5th Oct 2016 1:30 PM
Dolphin Award trophy.
Dolphin Award trophy. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE deadline to nominate to this year's NCEIA Dolphin Awards has been extended to Friday, October 14.

The awards are open to all unsigned original musicians in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

The 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards will be the 25th version of the event and it will feature special guest Kirk Pengilly from INXS plus other special locals attending the Ballina RSL Club on December 6.

To enter, go to http://www.nceia.org.au and follow the links.

There is a great prize pool and industry recognition with the awards being held on December 6 at the Ballina RSL Club. The categories this year are: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award), Female Vocal, Production, Music Video and Adult Contemporary.

Other categories will be Youth, Alternative / Indie, Pop, Rock, Blues, Country, Jazz, Urban / Hip Hop / Funk, Heavy & Hard, Protest, Electronic Music and Folk.

There will also be awards in categories such as World / Reggae, Music for Children, Devotional / Gospel, Instrumental, Songwriter of the Year and Best Promotional Package.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dolphin awards, nceia, whatson

Person stuck on rock ledge on North Coast

Person stuck on rock ledge on North Coast

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on standby for reports of a person stuck on a rock ledge at Byron Bay.

  • News

  • 5th Oct 2016 12:14 PM

Road rage victim punched by man with Nazi tattoo

Suspect described as having swastika tattoo on neck

Police uncover hydro set-up and cannabis plants

Generic image

There was also a five week baby in the house

Emergency services rush to reports of car rollover

A car has rolled at Coraki

Local Partners

Greatest show on earth comes to town

THERE'S nothing quite like show memories.

Farmers frustrated as thieves target farms

Rural property protection in Casino.

WARNING: spate of farm thefts in region

Extra time to get your Dolphin Awards nominations in

Dolphin Award trophy.

Open to all unsigned musicians in the (02) 66 phone area code

Latest deals and offers

Olivia's new music is a community of care

Olivia's new music is a community of care

LIV ON is her new release with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

Extra time to get your Dolphin Awards nominations in

Dolphin Award trophy.

Open to all unsigned musicians in the (02) 66 phone area code

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER OFFER!

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Private Family Retreat In Lilli Pilli

33 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $870,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in popular Lilli Pilli, this attractive home on a huge 1079m2 block is ideal for those seeking space, privacy and an indoor/outdoor...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,295,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

PICTURESQUE ON THE WATER

19 Berrimbillah Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Boasting the broadest water frontage in the street and delivering magnificent water views up and down the Capricornia Canal, this North Ocean Shores property is...

Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $760,000

Located in a prime, peaceful and quiet neighbourhood a brief stroll from the vibrant village of Bangalow, this lovingly cared for home on 663 square metres has...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'