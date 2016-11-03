12,500 extra seats added to airport's schedule

IT'S going to get a whole lot easer to fly to the Northern Rivers this summer after Ballina Byron Gateway Airport secured an unprecedented 12,500 extra seats from its airline partners for the upcoming holiday period.

These additional seats, between December and January, include approximately 7500 more seats to and from Melbourne, 4500 to and from Sydney and 500 extra seats on the Newcastle service.

"The additional seats will provide for a higher number of visitors to the region during our busiest holiday period and more options for local residents to travel interstate and intrastate," airport manager Neil Weatherson said.

"The increased number of services is a great show of confidence from our airline partners in the Northern Rivers region and the local airport. This adds to our reputation as a fantastic destination and a rapidly growing airport that has demonstrated the capability to absorb more services.

"The annual passenger figures at September 2016 have now reached a new record of 474,144 (up 7% on September 2015) and are now forecast to reach 500,000 in 2017 with a consistent passenger load factor of 81% across all sectors.

"We believe that this extra capacity will be a positive step forward in being able to secure more destinations and more services in the near future and improved opportunity for everyone to fly local."