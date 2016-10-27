30°
Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.
THE most popular and captivating villains in the Dr Who franchise, The Daleks, are coming to Lismore.

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series next month.

The Power of the Daleks is one of the most celebrated Doctor Who adventures, and yet no complete film recordings are known to have survived.

This brand new animation, released 50 years after its only UK broadcast, is based on the show's original audio recordings, surviving photographs, and film clips.

The cinema event will feature exclusive bonus content including interviews with members of the original cast.

The six-part adventure features the regeneration - or as it was then called 'renewal' - of First Doctor, William Hartnell, into Second Doctor, Patrick Troughton, and follows the Time Lord and his companions Polly (Anneke Wills) and Ben (Michael Craze) as they do battle with the Daleks on the planet Vulcan.

"This is a great opportunity for Doctor Who fans to see all six-parts of Power of the Daleks brought to life using modern animation techniques, and to experience this as a shared event," said Louise Hill, Live Entertainment Executive for BBC Worldwide ANZ.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks is produced and directed by Charles Norton, with character designs from acclaimed comic book artists Martin Geraghty and Adrian Salmon.

At BCC Lismore  on Saturday November 12 and Sunday Nopvember 13 at 1pm. For details visit eventcinemas.com.au.

Topics:  daleks dr who film screening whatson

