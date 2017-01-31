35°
Travel

Expect delays as new highway takes shape

31st Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn.
Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn. Cathryn McLauchlan

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS ROAD works continue on the Pacific Highway, motorists are reminded to expect delays, and Pimlico residents are asked for feedback.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists night work will be carried out at several locations this week as part of continuing work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Work to install line marking and signs at the Eight Mile Lane intersection with the Pacific Highway, Glenugie will be carried out tonight.

Work to widen the road shoulders, seal the surface and install signs will also be carried out at the Old Pacific Highway and existing highway, Glenugie between Wednesday February 1 and Saturday 4 February. Work at both locations will be carried out from 6pm to 6am, weather permitting.

Road surface improvements will be carried out at the Yamba interchange southbound on-ramp on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 6am. The southbound lane of the highway will be closed and traffic control will be in place. For the safety of workers and motorists the speed limit on the highway will be reduced to 40km/h and delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

Concrete for the temporary bridge over Shark Creek will be poured from Wednesday February 1 to Saturday February 4. Signs will be installed at the Cameron Street intersection with the Pacific Highway, Maclean on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Controlled blasting will be carried out at Tyndale this week but highway traffic will not be affected.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm, the speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h in the area and delays of up to five minutes can be expected at both locations.

Work will start from Monday 6 February to permanently realign the Grafton turn off from Yamba Road at the Yamba interchange. Activities are expected to take about six months to complete, weather permitting.

Major work will also start next week on the six temporary roads to be built next to the highway between Maclean and Devils Pulpit. The side roads will ensure work on the highway can be safely carried out while keeping traffic moving through the roadwork zones.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place as the temporary lanes are built at Yamba, Harwood, Chatsworth South, Chatsworth North, Mororo and Iluka.

The speed limit will be reduced from 60km/h to 40km/h for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists may notice increased truck movements in the area during work and are encouraged to drive with caution.

There will be other temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe.

This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to project sites are required. Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

Residents living around Pimlico Road are reminded they have until this Friday to provide feedback to the proposed site compound to be built within the project boundary east of the Pacific Highway which will be accessed via Pimlico Road.

Feedback to the proposed site will help Roads and Maritime manage any specific concerns about the building and operation of the compound site.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  pacific highway pacific highway upgrade roadworks

Before and after: How this woman shed 65kg in a year

Before and after: How this woman shed 65kg in a year

"THE last straw was my ankles swelled up to three times the size."

'It's not a murder case, it's a self-defence case'

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

Connor didn't ask boyfriend any further questions after scuffle

Expect delays as new highway takes shape

Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn.

Be patient, and follow directions

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Local Partners

We bet you've been getting this road rule wrong

WHAT are the correct rules for keeping left, and undertaking in the left lane?

Parents worry more about cyberbullying than drugs, alcohol

Tips for parents and students to stop bullying

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

The announcement was made today via social media

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

COFFEE TIME: Coffee Oasis is one of the regular operators at a number of Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from this weekend

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Byron Bay event has been named among the top ten music festivals in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

The announcement was made today via social media

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 UNDER OFFER!

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!