Exercise is key, say the experts

RUN FOR HEALTH: Farmer Craig Kapernick strengthens his mind and body through exercise.

EXERCISE - alongside medication - was the secret therapy recommended by experts at a Parkinson's Disease Symposium in Lennox Head on the weekend.

Australia's leading expert in PD, Professor Simon Lewis, travelled from Sydney to deliver his inaugural speech in the Northern Rivers.

He introduced a group of about 70 physiotherapists, pathologists, general practitioners and other allied health care workers to the concept of "neuroplasticity”, which he said described the strength of brain muscle.

Dr Lewis said physical exercise could increase neuroplasticity and even work to stall the development of debilitation associated with PD.

Northern Rivers' physician Rob Lodge also spoke of the benefits of exercise in PD treatment and said the positive attitude of most physiotherapists was an important factor.

He said that despite scientific evidence highlighting the efficacy of exercise in PD treatment, government funding remained at a minimum, with patients entitled to receive at the most five free specialist appointments, including phsyio, even though patients generally "need 10 sessions”.

Other challenges faced when trying to implement physiotherapy came from patients themselves: many were "often older” and "have other illnesses”, said Dr Lodge.

He said patients often "feel hopeless” and he wants professionals to learn how to "show that there is value” in the treatment he promoted (50/50 exercise and medication) in order to "give some hope”.

