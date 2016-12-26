Exciting things for Lismore botanic gardens in 2017

ANOTHER garden, an onsite nursery and sealed paths are on the cards for the fast-growing Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens in 2017.

President of the garden's volunteer group, Marie Matthews, said there were also some distant plans for a basic cafe at the visitor centre.

She discussed those plans at the End of Year morning tea, along with 2016 highlights, a volunteer's retirement, and the opening of two new buildings:

2016 highlights

MS MATTHEWS said due to funding the garden has expanded to include a Sensory Garden, a Japanese bridge, coastal plants garden and a hoop pine forest walk with a labyrinth at the summit.

An Aboriginal Plant use talking sign, recorded by Thelma James and Mick Roberts, was also installed, along with native bee boxes.

There have also been a number of fundraising activities and school visits.

Grand openings

THE Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens Visitor's Centre was officially opened this week.

The space includes signs and displays about the role and history of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens.

The volunteers also showed off their new tool shed, which is almost complete.

Will Evans and Don Woodley, who build many of the garden's features such as the shed and bridge, said it was easy to put in the hard yards alongside this group of volunteers.

"Everybody gives the credit to somebody else ... if this happened in society generally it would be a wonderful world,” Mr Woodley said.

Retiring member, Rose Hand

THE founder of the Wednesday morning Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens volunteer group, Rose Hand, has retired.

Ms Hand had been a volunteer for over 10 years, growing the plants at her own home that would be sold at the very successful plant stalls.

"I just love everything green, everything that grows. I'm fascinated with every aspect of it from the seed right through to the roots to the trees and the soil, air, moisture,” she said.

Her backyard nursery was moved to the botanic gardens two weeks ago and it will form an important part in next year's plans.