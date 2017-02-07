Nimbin planned outages rescheduled

WEDNESDAY 12.05pm: POWER outages in Nimbin will be postponed this weekend after executives deemed the heat too dangerous for the project to commence this Sunday.

In a statement, Essential Energy confirmed with the work would be rescheduled to later in the year but couldn't specify a date as to when the works will be rescheduled.

"Customers will experience up to two planned outages to allow Essential Energy to complete this work safely - customers will receive advance written notification if they are to be affected by a planned power outage for this work."

The company said customers may see some Essential Energy crews in the Nimbin area on Sunday who will be "undertaking 'live line' maintenance, which means the power will not need to be turned off to safely complete this work. Only a small amount of the scheduled work can be completed under 'live line' conditions."

The Nimbin project involves the replacement of a number of cross arms and power poles throughout the area.

Essential Energy encourages all customers to have contingency plans for both unplanned and planned power outages, depending on their individual requirements.

In light of recent hot weather, Essential Energy encouraged all of its customers to be prepared for upcoming outages.

Customers who rely on a continuous supply of power for medical equipment are advised to discuss their requirements with their medical practitioner and ensure they have a back-up plan in case of unplanned power outages.

Customers living in non-urban areas are also encouraged to have established plans in place for planned and unplanned power outages as power is generally required for domestic and livestock water, and in the event of a fire, power often needs to be switched off for safety reasons.

Where customers rely on continuous power, Essential Energy recommends that they consider installing or hiring a generator or other form of stand-alone generation system that can be used during periods of planned electricity network maintenance or in the event of an unplanned power outage.

WEDNESDAY 11.02am: ESSENTIAL Energy executives are meeting in Lismore today to discuss postponing outages planned for the Nimbin area on Sunday following forecast temperatures of nearly 40 degrees.

North Coast spokeswoman Rachel Hussell said the company is re-considering undertaking the project, which is expected to impact about 154 people.

The talks come after notice of the scheduled works sparked outrage throughout the broader Nimbin region on social media with many expressing concern about the elderly keeping cool during the dangerously hot weather.

Ms Hussell said the scorching temperatures present too greater risk to not only the community but also the crews on the ground.

A decision will be finalised later today.

Ms Hussell said the latest weather prediction was not foreseen three weeks ago when Essential Energy scheduled the works.

She assured customers all planned outages are well-organised with each projected assessed on a case-by-case basis.