End of year bushfire status and outlook

The DC-10 VLAT water bombing the fire at South Evans Head bombing range.

IT IS the last day of the year and 2016 has seen plenty of action in the bushfire area.

We have done a summary of all fires still active and what the outlook for the next few days looks like.

Rural Fire Service operations officer Daniel Ainsworth said the weekend will see high temperatures and therefore a Very High Fire Danger warning.

"When we have a Very High Fire Danger warning, it triggers an extra alert level and RFS volunteers will provide an increased response to any fires,” he said.

"That means where we may normally only send one truck, we will send two.”

Mr Ainsworth said with a Very High Fire Danger warning that means all fire permits are suspended.

"When all permits are suspended there shouldn't be any smoke on the horizon,” he said.

"We have three state forest towers in the area which will be manned and they will cross check with any smoke they see, so we can get on top of any problems early.”

Current fires on Northern Rivers

1. South Evans Head

This fire is being patrolled daily by National Parks as it is still giving off smoke from the peat there.

"That won't go out until we get a decent amount of rain,” Mr Ainsworth said.

The fire has burnt out 1000ha.

2. Cliff Road, Bungawalbin

This fire is still being patrolled.

It has burnt out 77ha.

3. Whiporie State Forest.

This fire is contained but but still active so it is still being regularly patrolled.

"Pine needles are still falling from trees onto any flames and feeding it that way,” Mr Ainsworth said.

The fire has burnt out 1040ha.

4. Camira State Forest west of Whiporie

This fire is under control but has burnt out 539ha.

5. Mongogarie Road, Leeville

Thursday night it was reported a fire escaped a land owner.

"We are investigating the cause at the moment,” Mr Ainsworth said.

This fire has burnt 5ha.

6. Muli Muli Aboriginal settlement near Woodenbong

This is a small fire that has burnt out 1ha and is being watched.